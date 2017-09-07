Dingdong Dantes bagong biktima ng fake news: Senator mo mukha mooo!!!

GMA actor Dingdong Dantes became a victim of fake news.
Kumalat sa social media ang “Vote Dingdong Dantes for senator 2019” statement.
Immediately, YesPinoy Foundation shared Federal Philippines’ post with this denial: “This post has been circulating. Kindly note that this is not true and is not from Mr. Dantes’ Team. Please be vigilant about fake news in social media. Thank you.”
On his social media account, nag-react din si Dingdong by saying, “Hahahaha senator mo mukha mo!”
Medyo nakakaloka lang ang tono ng reaction ni Dingdong. Parang bastos ang dating. I know he’s being sarcastic about the fake news but we expect something more decent as a reaction.
Kay Dingdong kaya galing ang reaction o sa handler ng kanyang social media account?
