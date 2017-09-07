Miss Q&A contestant sa Showtime naaksidente, putol ang isang paa By Ambet Nabus Bandera

PINUTOL ang isang paa ng isang contestant sa Miss Q&A ng Showtime matapos maaksidente kamakailan. Bumangga ang tricycle na sinasakyan ng transgender na si Jennifer Collins sa isang rumaragasang jeep noong Aug. 31 sa Bulacan. Sa Facebook ng kanyang kaibigang si Jam Arenas naka-post ang masaklap na sinapit ni Jennifer. “Mabilis daw po ang patakbo ng jeep, lasing at mukang naka droga pa daw po. Umabot na po sa puntong halos mamatay na siya at kailangan ng putulin ang isa nyang binti samantalang sementado po ang isa. Malaking Pasasalamat pa din sa Diyos na siya ay binigyan ng panibagong buhay,” ani Jam. Si Jennifer, o Jayson Jiz Ortega sa tunay na buhay, ang tumatayong breadwinner ng pamilya kaya naman kung anu-anong raket ang pinapasok niya. Bukod sa pagiging kontesera, isa rin siyang freelance real estate agent at choreographer. Gumagawa rin siya ng mga costume. Naging contestant siya sa Miss Q&A segment ng It’s Showtime noong Aug. 16. Naglunsad ng iba’t ibang proyekto ang kanyang mga kaibigan para makatulong sa pagpapagamot ni Jennifer.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.