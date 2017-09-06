Tropa ni Carl Arnaiz sinalvage Bandera

NATAGPUAN na ang 14-anyos na kasama ng 19-na anyos na napatay na si Carl Angelo Arnaiz kung saan nagtamo ito ng 30 saksak sa iba’t ibang bahagi matapos matagpuang patay sa Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, ayon sa isang opisyal ng pulis.

Sinabi ni Gapan City Police Chief P/Supt Peter Madria na natagpuan ang nawawalang binatilyo na si Reynaldo de Guzman, sa Dariz Funeral Home sa San Roque kahapon.

Idinagdag ni Madria na nadiskubre ng isang residente ang katawan ng biktima sa isang sapa ganap na alas-11:30 ng umaga. Iniulat ito sa pulisya ganap na ala-1:30 ng hapon.

Sinabi ni Madria na positibong kinilala ng mga magulang ang mga labi ng kanilang anak.

Nagtamo ang biktima ng mga saksak sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng kanyang katawan at sa kanyang ulo. Nakabalot din ang ulo ng biktima ng packing tape.

Huling nakita si De Guzman kasama si Arnaiz noong Agosto 18 matapos lumabas ang dalawa para magmiyeryenda sa kanilang lugar sa Cainta, Rizal.

