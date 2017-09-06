CA ibinasura ang appointment ni Mariano sa DAR Bandera

IBINASURA ng Commission on Appointments (CA) ang kumpirmasyon ni Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael “Paeng” Mariano. Si Mariano ang ikaapat na miyembro ng Gabinete na hindi nakalusot sa CA.

Umabot sa 10 ang naghain ng oposisyon laban kay Marinoa, tatlo rito ay mula sa Tarlac. Nauna nang ibinasura ng CA ang pagkakatalaga nina dating Social Welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo, dating Environment secretary Regina “Gina” Lopez at dating Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. Itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte sina Taguiwalo at Mariano sa kanilang puwesto matapos ag rekomendansyon ng National Democratic Front (NDF). Bago ang pagtatalaga kay Marinoa sa DAR, siya ay lider ng Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP). Binatikos naman ni Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Renato Reyes ang pagkabasura ng appointment ni Mariano. “Sisingilin si Duterte ng mga magsasaka. Many of those opposing Ka Paeng’s confirmation are associated with the hacienderos of Luisita. Duterte and his allies will find themselves aligned with the hacienderos of Luisita if Paeng is rejected,” sabi ni Reyes.

