4 patay sa kidlat

Apat katao ang nasawi sa magkahiwalay na pagtama ng kidlat sa Bacoor City, Cavite, nitong Martes, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on arrival sa ospital sina Jover Boldios, 35; Rodel Rufin, 16; at isang alyas Jaypee Deramos, 30 hanggang 35 taong gulang, ayon sa ulat ng Cavite provincial police. Nakasilong sina Boldios, Rufin, at Deramos sa isang kubo malapit sa dalampasigan ng Brgy. Alima dakong alas-8:30 ng umaga, nang sila’y tamaan ng kidlat, ayon sa ulat. Isinugod ang tatlo sa Las Pinas District Hospital, pero pawang mga idineklarang patay. Samantala, nasawi ang mangingisdang si Christ Sabino, 31, nang tamaan din ng kidlat sa Brgy. Alima dakong alas-8 ng umaga. Nagbabangka si Sabino sa Bacoor Bay nang maganap ang insidente. May mga nakasaksi sa insidente, pero inabot ng 6 hanggang 7 oras bago nila narekober ang bangkay sa ilalim ng tubig, malapit sa Brgy. Sineguelasan, ayon sa pulisya.

