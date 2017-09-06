Palasyo ikinalungkot ang hindi pagkakalusot ni Mariano sa CA

IKINALUNGKOT ng Palasyo ang pagkakabasura ng makapangyarihang Commission on Appoitments (CA) sa pagkakatalaga ni Agrarian Secretary Rafael Mariano.

“We regret the news of Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Rafael “Paeng” Mariano’s rejection by the Commission on Appointments,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na nagpapasalamat ang pamahalaan sa naging kontribusyon ni Marinao para sa pagsusulong ng karapatan ng mga magsasaka.

“Improving the quality of life of our farmers is the commitment of the Duterte administration, and Sec. Mariano has been pivotal in promoting farmers’ rights and welfare and ensuring their security of land tenure. Our people will always be grateful to Secretary Mariano for his dedicated and passionate service to the nation,” dagdag ni Abella.