Jeep sumalpok sa poste: 5 patay, 11 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Lima katao ang nasawi at 11 pa ang nasugatan nang sumalpok ang sinakyan nilang jeepney sa isang poste ng kuryente sa Kawit, Cavite, Miyerkules ng umaga. Agad nasawi ang mga pasaherong sina Lorena Isaias, 43; Lorena Purification, 44; Malanie Macalalad, 32; Christian Pallera, 36; at Florijane Archivida, sabi ni Chief Insp. Dhefry Punzalan, hepe ng Kawit Police. Sugatan ang driver na si Emmanuel Genzole, 52, at 10 pang pasahero. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-6:15 sa bahagi ng Centennial Highway na sakop ng Brgy. Tabon 3. Minamaneho ni Genzole ang jeepney (DVK-713) mula Metro Manila nang sumalpok ito sa isang konkretong poste ng kuryente. “Reckless” umano ang pagmamaneho ni Genzole, hanggang sa nagloko ang preno at nawalan siya ng kontrol sa sasakyan, sabi ni Punzalan sa kanyang ulat. Dinala ang mga sugatan sa Divine Grace Hospital para malunasan.

