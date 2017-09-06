2 hati sa P256M jackpot ng 6/58, 1 nakasolo ng P44M sa 6/42 By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tatlo ang naka-jackpot sa bola ng lotto Martes ng gabi at dalawa sa kanila ang maghahati sa P256.8 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, tumaya sa Pasay Rd., Pasay City at Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija ang dalawang maghahati sa jackpot ng Ultra Lotto. Sila ang dalawang nakakuha ng winning number combination na 03-27-17-12-20-06. Umabot sa P28.6 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P14,760 ang 97 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P340 naman ang napanalunan ng 3,292 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 38,627 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Mayroon silang isang taon para kunin ang kanilang premyo. Kailangan din nilang ingatan ang tiket dahil hindi nila makukuha ang premyo kung hindi ito babasahin ng lotto machine. Tinamaan din ang P44.4 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42. Ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Santolan, Pasig City. Siya ang nag-iisang nakakuha sa mga numerong 42-39-05-29-06-12. Nanalo naman ng tig-P17,610 ang 51 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P320 naman ang 2,237 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 30,346 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.