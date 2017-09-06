Life to the fullest

Wednesday,

September 06, 2017

22nd Week in

Ordinary Time

1st Reading: Col 1:1-8

Gospel: Luke 4:38-44

Leaving the synagogue, Jesus went to the house of Simon. His mother-in-law was suffering from high fever and they asked him to do something for her. Bending over her, he rebuked the fever, and it left her. Immediately she got up and waited on them.

At sunset, people suffering from many kinds of sickness were brought to Jesus. Laying his hands on each one, he healed them. Demons were driven out, howling as they departed from their victims, “You are the Son of God!” He rebuked them and would not allow them to speak, for they knew he was the Messiah.

Jesus left at daybreak and looked for a solitary place. People went out in search of him and, finding him, they tried to dissuade him from leaving. But he said, “I have to go to other towns to announce the good news of the kingdom of God. That is what I was sent to do.” So Jesus continued to preach in the synagogues of the Jewish country.

(Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience)

At a healing session the healer asked participants to stand up a group at a time. “Those suffering illnesses in the head down to the neck please rise”, the preacher instructed. People with migraine, brain tumor, cataract and goiter stood up. He then asked those having ailments in their torso to stand up.

Accordingly, those with heart diseases, breast cancer and other related diseases stood up. Finally the preacher called for the last group: “Those with sicknesses on their legs down to their feet please arise.” Before those having arthritis and gout could stand up someone in the assembly cried out: “Way laktaway!” (No skipping of body area please!) “Why, what is your sickness?” the preacher inquired. The man sheepishly replied, “Almoranas”.

Not even the most negligible ailment escapes God’s attention. Today’s Gospel reading confirms this by telling us that Jesus healed all forms of sickness. But while God wants to free us from all kinds of illnesses, we must do our fair share of self care. Indulging in vices is most destructive to God’s role as steward of us all. Through wanton submission to the cravings of the flesh a person effectively drives God away. But how funny to note that, after driving the Lord away and wallowing in all vices in every way, people still have the nerves to demand for miraculous healing!

The demand usually comes at too late a time when only a miraculous intervention can reverse the deterioration of their health. Do they deserve a miracle? No they don’t. But the good news is that God can make all things new. It’s never too late with a God who can wait. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM

