Ryan umiwas sa balitang nakabuntis si Geoff



SORPRESA para kay Ryan Eigenmann ang mga nagagawa ni Kris Bernal sa GMA afternoon series nilang Impostora. Alam niyang hindi madaling gawin ‘yung dual character niyang magkaiba totally ang ugali pero bumilib siya sa Kapuso actress dahil pasado siya sa panlasa niya.

“You could distinctly see the difference between the two charactres. Mahirap lang talagang gawin after gawin niya ‘yung Nimfa (mabait na character ni Kris), kailangan niyang magbihis to do Rosette (malditang character niya naman) and we get to do all over again.

“Pero ‘yung transition niya between the two characters, nagamay na niya. The switch. Even when we do the scenes na hindi ko alam kung si Nimfa siya o si Rosette, kasi madalian, even the small nuances, the way she molded the character, it’s distinguishable na. Alam mo na kung sino siya at the time.

“Dati may difference dahil sa make up. Now na pareho na, it’s very distinguishable. It’s very consistent. You can tell them apart,” pahayag ni Ryan nang bisitahin ng press sa taping sa isang hospital sa Q.C..

Ano naman ang masasabi niya na ang series nila ang most watched program after Ika-6 Na Utos?

“Oh really? We did? Thankful. Personally, pagdating sa ratings hindi ako nai-inform sa ganyan. I mean I care a about it. Alam mong successful ang show ninyo. I guess, it gives you good feeling na naa-appreciate ng tao ang trabaho n’yo. At least alam mo na pinagpapaguran mo ngayon,” katwiran ng aktor.

Sa ngayon, masusundan na ang huling anak ni Ryan. Ayon sa kanya, sa October ang due date ng bago nilang baby. Eh, totoo bang may madadagdag na bagong Eigenmann sa mga susunod na buwan? May balita kasi ang singer-girlfriend ng kapatid niyang si Geoff ay buntis, huh!

“Ako magkakaanak uli? Aside from me? Ewan. Ha! Ha! Ha! Ang tanong may issue ba si Ryan? Hindi naman issue ni Ryan, ‘yon eh. Meron pangatlo ko.

“Yung nasa Vegas, magbi-birthday sa September. ‘Yun. May anak na si AJ,” iwas ni Ryan.