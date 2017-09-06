Duterte pabor sa Pacquiao-Horn rematch sa Pinas

NAGPAHAYAG na raw ng suporta ang Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kung sakaling dito na lang gagawin ang rematch nina Manny Pacquiao at Jeff Horn. May negosasyon na raw kasi na baka puwedeng huwag na lang gawin sa Australia gawin ang laban at dito na lang. May dialogue pa si Pacquiao that this will be very good for Philippine Tourism.

Ano’ng sabi mo? Good for our tourism? Baka good for your bulsa! Huwag mo ngang gamitin ang bansa sa pansarili mong kapakanan. Hindi ba’t kasuwapangan lang naman kung bakit pinipilit mong magka-rematch dahil di mo matanggap na natalo ka ni Horn?

Huwag nang bilugin ang mga utak ng mga tao. Echosera ka. Para raw sa bayan – na naman?

The simple Baguio native, John Raspado who won for the first time in the pageant for gay straight-looking men ‘Mr. Gay World 2017 in May is soon set to debut in a titular role via a sex-comedy play titled “Solo Para Adultos’” (For Adults Only) on Oct. 20 at the Music Museum.

Bago pa mag-try si John sa akting, he was recently given the recognition, a congratulatory scroll from Q.C. Mayor Herbert Bautista, Vice-Mayor Joy Belmonte and members of the City Council, for becoming the first Filipino and Asian delegate to win the international Mr. Gay World title.

Sa nasabing play, gagampanan ni John ang role ni JV San Miguel, isang closeted gay male actor na mai-involve sa isa pang aspiring male sexy actor na si Alfred to be played by Vivo Ouano na may dyowang babae na gagampanan naman ni April “Congrats” Gustillo na nakilala noon sa Wowowee.

The play is produced by Red Lantern Production, and is written by AJ Rollon, James Golla and Alejandro Ramos.