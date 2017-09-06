Zsa Zsa inulit lang ang ‘hugot line’ na ginamit kay Dolphy sa bagong bf

NAKAKAALIW lang ang ilang female celebrities natin dahil kung tama ang pagkakaalala namin, may bagay-bagay na lumalabas sa bibig nila na actually ay repetition lang ng mga nasabi na nila before.

Kungsabagay, minsan ay ganyan din ang mga lalaki pero mas lamang sa dami ang kababaihan. Lalo na sa usaping pag-ibig – girls are simply girls – dala ng pagkakilig siguro kaya ang ipinangako sa mga dating mahal ay siya ring ipina-promise sa pangkasalukuyan. It’s not bad at all, it’s just more fun pakinggan.

Like for instance, si Ms. Zsa Zsa Padilla. Nu’ng buhay pa si Tito Dolphy, sinabi niyang ito na ang huling lalaking gusto niyang makasama sa habampanahon. Eh, namatay ang Comedy King, natural hindi na puwedeng i-apply iyan sa buhay ni Zsazhing. Unless she opts not to fall in love again.

But in less than a year ay naging sila na nga ng architect na si Conrad Onglao. Obviously, head over heels in love si Zsa Zsa sa guy pero for a while ay naghiwalay din. Medyo bad nang konti ang break-up nila, ang daming versions na lumabas regarding their split-up. But eventually ay nagbalikan din at balitang magpapakasal na very soon.

And here comes Zsa Zsa again – saying that Conrad is the man that she wants to spend her whole life with. Same-same sa sinabi rin niya nu’ng sila pa ni Tito Dolphy, di ba? Kaya aliw na aliw kami. Pag halimbawa lang, playing devil’s advocate lang, pag nahiwalay si Zsa Zsa kay Conrad and eventually finds a new man, sasabihin kaya niya ulit ang mga mahihiwagang katagang ito?

Ha! Ha! Ha!