Luis nabiktima ng ‘bad joke’ ni Alex sa Star Awards

ALEX Gonzaga’s question on Luis Manzano, “Magkano mo nabili ang award mo?” leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

Alex mouthed that kadiring question during the 33rd Star Awards for Movies after Luis was adjudged Darling of the Press where other nominees were Kim Chiu, Xian Lim, Piolo Pascual, Harlene Bautista, KC Concepcion, Regine Tolentino and Kaye Dacer.

“P180,” Luis retorted. Although it was a joke, still, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Ang suggestion ng aming friend ay i-consider si Alex na persona non grata ng Philippine Movie Press Club. What do you think?