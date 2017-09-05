Maymay: Only God can judge me!

MULING dinepensahan ni former PBB Lucky Season 7 teen housemate Edward Barber ang kanyang ka-loveteam na si Maymay Entrata sa mga tsismis na yumabang at lumaki na raw ang ulo ng dalaga.

Sa nakaraang grand presscon ng launching movie nilang “Loving In Tandem” under Star Cinema, pinabulaanan ni Edward ang mga malilisyosong chika laban kay Maymay. Aniya, “Well, first of all, if there’s anyone who has spoken to Maymay in the last few days, everyone knows that’s not true.

“No there’s no way around it because Maymay is the most humble person I know, ever,” sey pa ng binata.

Hirit pa ng gwapong bagets actor, “Look at her now, she’s not boasting of herself. She has gold album on the first day, new album, new movie, La Luna Sangre, big winner of PBB.”

Sa kabila ng tagumpay ni Maymay, nananatili pa rin daw itong humble, “She never said ‘I’m the best!’ She’s never said ‘I am better than you.’ She still treats people the same way and she still talks to people the same way.”

Para naman kay Maymay, “Siguro normal lang din ‘yun na may ganon kasi hindi naman lahat ng tao mapi-please mo. Kaya mas nag-focus lang ako sa positive.”

Hirit ng dalaga, “Ang masasabi ko po, only God can judge me po. Kaya wala kong pakialam sa kanila.”

“Siguro para sa akin po, masaya lang po ako na may napapasaya akong tao. Masarap pala yung feeling ng kasiyahang naidulot po nun ay galing sa akin. Masaya lang po ako na may sumusuporta,” dagdag pa ni Maymay.

Mensahe naman niya sa MayWard fans, “Kung nagdedepensa sila sa mga bashing po, gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa kanila nang bongga dahil habang tumatagal ako dito sa industriya, mas lalo silang napamahal sa puso ko. At mas lalo kong binibigay ang best ko para maibalik ang blessings na binibigay nila sa akin.”

In fairness, havey na havey ang trailer ng “Loving In Tandem” na mapapanood na sa Sept. 13 nationwide kung saan makakasama rin sina Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo, together with Thou Reyes, Carmi Martin, Ryan Bang at Onyok Pineda.

Ang “Loving In Tandem” ay isang heartwarming love story na siguradong ikakililig ng MayWard at KissMarc fans. Magsisimula ang conflict ng istorya nang mabiktima ng isang magnanakaw sa isang madilim na eskinita si Shine (Maymay) kung saan makikilala naman niya ang kanyang Prince Charming na si Luke (Edward).

Mas magiging masalimuot ang buhay ng dalawa at ng mga taong nakapaligid sa kanila dahil sa sikreto ni Shine na matagal na niyang iniingatan. Ito’y sa direksyon ni Giselle Andres, na naging assistant noon ng mga award-winning director tulad nina Olivia Lamasan, Cathy Molina at Rory Quintos.