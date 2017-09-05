Utos ng Sandiganbayan: Misuari arestuhin

IPINAG-UTOS ng Sandiganbayan Third Division ang pag-aresto laban sa founder ng Moro National Liberation Front na si Nur Misuari kaugnay ng P115 milyong halaga ng educational materials na binili nito noong siya ang gubernador ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Sa 18 pahinang desisyon, sinabi ng korte na mayroon itong nakitang sapat na batayan upang ipagpatuloy ang pagdinig ng mga kasong graft at Malversation through Falsification na kinakaharap nito.

“… the Court finds that there is probable cause for the issuance of warrants of arrest against the accused,” saad ng desisyon.

Hindi kinatigan ng korte ang mosyon ng mga akusado na ibasura ang kaso dahil sa tagal bago ito isinampa ng Ombudsman. Nangyari ang umano’y krimen noong 2000 hanggang 2001 at bahagi ng tinaguriang textbook scam.

“From an examination of the records, it can be gleaned that the present cases are part of what is known as the ‘textbook scam,’ which involves transactions not only those subject to these present cases, but also other related transactions. Due to the number of transactions, the investigation, which entailed scrutinizing voluminous records and determining who among the numerous persons involved should be held liable, necessarily took some time,” saad ng korte.

Ayon sa prosekusyon, pineke ang mga dokumento upang palabasin na mayroong mga biniling educational materials kahit na wala namang nai-deliver na multimedia information technology package (P46.2 milyon) na binili sa CPR Publishing House of Caloocan City, educational materials (P37.9 milyon) na kinuha sa Whose Orhids Printing and Publishing House at information technology package (P31 milyon) mula sa MBJ Learning Tools ng Caloocan City.

Si Misuari ay nagtatago matapos ang Zamboanga siege.