Pagpatay sa ex-UP student iimbestigahan din ng Kamara By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

NAGHAIN ng resolusyon ang mga militanteng kongresista upang imbestigahan ng Kamara ang pagpatay kay Carl Angelo Arnaiz. Ayon sa House Resolution 1279 dapat umanong mapanagot ang mga pulis na nasa likod ng pagpatay kay Arnaiz na pinaniniwalaang biktima ng extrajudicial killings. Ginamit na batayan sa resolusyon ang resulta ng pag-aaral ng Public Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory Services na nag-aral sa labi ni Arnaiz. “The PAO found evidence of torture, saying that the killing was done ‘execution style’ with ‘very obvious…intent to kill,’ not just to incapacitate the victim.” Ang pagpatay kay Arnaiz ay katulad umano ng pagpatay kay Kian delos Santos na pinaniniwalaang pinatay din ng walang laban at sinabi lamang na nanlaban sa mga pulis-Caloocan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.