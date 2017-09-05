Derek napikon sa mga bumatikos sa kasalang Hayden-Vicki

DINIPENSAHAN ni Derek Ramsay ang bagong kasal na sina Dra. Vicki Belo at Hayden Kho sa isang netizen na follower niya sa Instagram. Isa si Derek sa mga artistang nakasaksi sa pabulosang kasalan kasama ang girlfriend na si Joane Villablanca.

Heto ang mensahe ni Derek sa bagong kasal na ipinost niya sa kanyang Instagram: “Congratulations to these two lovebirds. I’m so happy for the both of you. I’ve witnessed your relationship flourish and I must say that both of you truly meant for each other.

“Last night I witnessed and felt true love you have for one another. You both inspired me with your love for one another and for God. You both bring out the best in one another. Love you guys dearly. Thank you for making us part of your wedding and your lives. #akohoandmybeloved #marriage #paris.”

Kung positibo ang komento ng ilan sa followers ng aktor, apparently may isang hindi nagkagusto, si @sweetyness25. Hinanap namin sa comments section ang tinuran ng nasabing netizen pero hindi namin nakita.

Buwelta ng aktor, “@sweetyness25 I appreciate the love and support but please stop being so negative towards my dear friends and followers.”

Binakbakan din kasi ng followers ni Derek ang basher. Kaya naman nagpasalamat siya sa mga ito at nag-dialogue ng, “Let’s not stoop down to her level.”

Anyway, dumalo rin sa kasal ang lovebirds na sina Dennis Trillo at Jennylyn Mercado na twinning sa kanilang kasuotan. Marami ring kinilig sa picture nila kung saan kitang-kita ang Eiffel Tower sa Paris, France.

Time out muna sina Jen at Derek sa shooting ng festival movie nilang “Almost Is Not Enough” dahil sa pagdalo sa star-studded wedding nina Hayden at Vicki sa Paris.

Samantala, kitang-kita naman sa mga pictures nina Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera at Baby Zia ang kaligayahan sa mga bondinmg moments nila sa Paris.

Agaw-eksena lagi ang pag-pout ng lips ng anak ng Kapuso Primetime King and Queen sa kanyang mga litrato kasama ang kanyang celebrity parents. Sabi nga ng netizens, pampa-good vibes ang kakyutan ni Zia.