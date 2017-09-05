‘Hindi ko ma-take ang style ni Tito Sen sa Senado!’

PAANO kaya ang tratuhan nina Sen. Tito Sotto and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan sa Senado pag nagkikita sila? Kasi, di ba’t magkalaban sila ng partido? Super dikit si Tito kay PDutz while Kiko is kontra-partido dahil LP siya. And they are very passionate sa kanilang stands, ha.

Why am I asking? Kasi si Sen. Tito ay asawa ni Tita Helen Gamboa na tiyahin ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta na asawa naman ni Sen. Kiko. Obviously, sobrang sipsip kasi ni Tito kay Duterte na ikina-disappoint namin. Kahit very dear friend ko iyang si Tito Sen ay nandidiri ako sa stand niya sa Senate about PDutz.

Ganyan ba talaga sa pulitika, babuyan? Mabuti na lang at hindi nagkakabanggaan sina Tito and Kiko. Hindi pa kasi wala pang issues na directly ay involved sila.

In my Facebook wall, nag-share ako ng video ng interview ni Sen. Dick Gordon kina whistleblower Mark Taguba and Davao Councilor Small Abellera regarding the controversial shipment ng P6.4 billion worth of shabu. Nu’ng isinasalaysay na ni Taguba ang chronology of events during their meet-up nitong si Small, tuwing nagsasalita siya ay binabara agad ng walang kuwenta nang senador na si Gordon.

Mali ang style ng interrogation nitong si Red Cross boy Gordon. Yung halatang nagmamaang-maangan and finally commented na inililigaw lang daw sila ni Mark Taguba when actually hindi naman. OA na kayo sa pagsisipsip sa pangulo nang dahil lang sa nadawit ang pangalan ng anak nitong si Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and son-in-law Atty. Mance Carpio. Nakakadiri!

I don’t care about Gordon that much pero kay Sen. Tito Sotto, medyo nangingilabot ako. I can’t take your stand and style.