Paolo Duterte at Mans Carpio tiniyak ang pagdalo sa pagdinig ng Senado sa Huwebes Bandera

TINIYAK ng anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte at manugang na si Manases “Mans” Carpio na dadalo sila sa pagdinig ng Senado matapos namang ipatawag ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee matapos maugnay sa tinaguriang “Davao Group” ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“We duly recognize the coercive powers of the Senate of the Philippines as part of the legislative branch of government and their authority to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation,” sabi ng joint statement nina Duterte at Carpio.

Idinagdag nina Duterte at Carpio na pormal na nilang natanggap ang imbitasyon para dumalo sa Huwebes.

“We commit to respect the invitation and attend the hearing,” ayon pa kina Duterte at Carpio.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.