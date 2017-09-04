Nagpakilalang anak ni Ramon Revilla, Sr. arestado sa NAIA dahil sa P24M abortion drug INQUIRER.net

ARESTADO ang dalawa katao, kasama na ang isang nagpakilalang anak ni dating senador Ramon Revilla Sr., sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) kahapon matapos magpasok ng P24 milyong halaga ng regulated drugs, ayon sa Radyo Inquirer.

Galing ang dalawang suspek na sina Ruben Bautista, na umano’y anak ni Revilla, at Glenn More Gaddi, mula sa Singapore at inaresto ng mga opisyal ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) pagdating sa airport.

Sinabi ng mga otoridad na natagpuan ang Cytotec, na ginagamit para gamutin ang ulcer at isang abortifacient, nang sumailalim ang mga bagahe nina Baustista at Gaddi sa x-ray machine ng airport.

Dinala ang dalawa sa Pasay City Prosecutors’ Office para sumailalim sa inquest proceedings, ayon pa sa Radyo Inquirer.

Nahaharap sina Bautista at Gaddi sa kasong smuggling.

