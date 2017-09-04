Gordon sinabing suportado siya ng 14 na senador sa ethic complaint vs Trillanes INQUIRER.net

NAGPAHAYAG ng suporta ang 14 na senador sa ethics complaint na nakatakdang ihain ni Sen. Richard Gordon kay Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

“I have the support of more than 10, more than 12, more than 14 senators,” sabi ni Gordon.

Ito ang ibinunyag ni Gordon na siyang chairman ng blue ribbon committee matapos ang caucus ng majority bloc ng Senado.

Aabot sa 17 ang mga miyembro ng majority bloc.

Tinalakay din ang reklamo laban kay Trillanes dahil umano sa paggamit ng “offensive and unparliamentary” na mga salita.

Matatandaang nagkainitan sina Trillanes at Gordon kaugnay ng umano’y pagkakasangkot ng anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte at manugang na si Manases “Mans” Carpio sa umano’y “Davao Group” sa Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Tinawag ni Trillanes ang komite na “comite de abswelto” at binatikos sina Gordon at Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto na nag-aabogado kina Duterte at Carpio.

