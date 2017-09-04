Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio iimbitahan ng Senado sa pagdinig sa Sept. 7 INQUIRER.net

NAGDESISYON si Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman ng Senate blue ribbon committee na imbitahan ang anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte at kanyang manugang na si Manases “Mans” Carpio sa susunod na pagdinig ng komite sa harap ng umano’y kaugnayan sa tinaguruang “Davao Group” sa loob ng Bureau of Customs (BOC). NAGDESISYON si Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman ng Senate blue ribbon committee na imbitahan ang anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte at kanyang manugang na si Manases “Mans” Carpio sa susunod na pagdinig ng komite sa harap ng umano’y kaugnayan sa tinaguruang “Davao Group” sa loob ng Bureau of Customs (BOC). Idinagdag ni Gordon na kapwa iimbitahan sina Duterte sa nakatakdang pagpapatuloy ng pagdinig kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu na nakalusot sa BOC sa Huwebes. “Ipapatawag natin at para matapos kaagad ‘yan dahil ako’y aalis, mayroon akong mga meeting sa ibang bansa. September 7 papatawag natin ‘yan. Hopefully, hindi naman tayo mapahiya,” sabi ni Gordon sa panayam ng Unang Balita ng GMA. Sinabi ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, na napilitan na lamang si Gordon na imbitahan sina Duterte at Carpio dahil sa “public pressure”. “Nakaramdam lang si Senator Gordon ng public pressure. Bibigay din pala,” sabi ni Trillanes. “Anyway, regardless whether they would cooperate or not, I will be prepared to confront them on Thursday,” ayon pa kay Trillanes. Matatandaang nagkasagutan sina Trillanes at Gordon matapos tawagin ng una ang komite na “comite de abswelto”.

