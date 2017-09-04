Droga, baril nakumpiska sa bahay ng vice mayor ng Puerto Princesa Inquirer

INARESTO ng mga otoridad si Puerto Princesa Vice Mayor Luis Marcaida matapos ang isinagawang raid sa kanyang bahay kaninang umaga. INARESTO ng mga otoridad si Puerto Princesa Vice Mayor Luis Marcaida matapos ang isinagawang raid sa kanyang bahay kaninang umaga. Nakumpiska ng mga pinagsanib na operatiba mula sa Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group at ng lokal na pulis ang mga sachet ng shabu at mga baril matapos ang isinagawang raid sa bahay ni Marcaida sa kahabaan ng Jacana Road, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City, ganap na alas-6 ng umaga, ayon sa ulat mula sa PNP. Aabot sa 30 sachet ng shabu ang nadiskubre na nakabalot sa isang plastik. Narekober din ng mga otoridad ang .22-caliber rifle, tatlong rifle grenade, isang fragmentation grenade, at apat na .45-cal. pistol. Ipinalabas ang search warrant ni Executive Judge, ng Lungsod ng Maynila, ayon pa sa ulat. Idinagdag ng mga pulis na sinamahan ang mga otoridad sa raid nina Barangay Chairperson Marilou Gumangan, ng Bancao- Bancao, Barangay Chairman Francisco Gabuco ng San Pedro, at isang miyembro ng media. Kasama si Marcaida sa “high value target” ng PNP.

