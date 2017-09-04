P258M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto, P215M sa Super Lotto Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P258 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola bukas ng gabi. Inaasahang aabot sa P258 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola bukas ng gabi. Ang jackpot prize naman ng Super Lotto 6/49 ay posibleng umabot sa P215 milyon. Sa bola noong Linggo, walang tumama sa P251.1 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto. Lumabas sa naturang bola ang winning number combination na 30-16-04-17-41-01. Nanalo naman ng tig-P90,220 ang 18 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P1,010 naman ang 1,274 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 25,848 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Sa Super Lotto, walang tumama sa P209.4 milyong jackpot prize noong Linggo. Lumabas ang mga numerong 44-03-38-07-43-36. Nanalo naman ng tig-P70,000 ang 19 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P1,660 naman ang 937 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 22,648 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

