Prince Eze nangunguna sa NCAA Season 93 MVP race By Angelito Oredo Bandera



PINATUNAYAN ni Prince Eze na kaya nitong bitbitin ang University of Perpetual Help Altas sa pagkawala ng kapwa nito Nigerian na si Bright Akhuetie. Ito ay matapos ipadama ng 6-foot-11 na si Eze ang mga impresibong laro at ipunin ang magagandang numero upang manguna sa Most Valuable Player race matapos ang unang round ng eliminasyon ng NCAA Season 93 men’s basketball tournament. Sa loob ng siyam na laban ay nagtala si Eze ng league-best 17.2 rebounds, 14.8 points at 2.2 blocks para sa kabuuan nito na 52.44 Player All-Around Value (PAV) points. Kasunod naman ni Eze sina Mike Harry Nzeusseu at CJ Perez ng Lyceum of the Philippines University at Javee Mocon ng San Beda College na nasa ikalawa, ikatlo at ikaapat na puwesto na may 48.67, 47.56 at 47.56 PAVs, ayon sa pagkakasunod. Si Sydney Onwubere ng Emilio Aguinaldo College ay nasa ikalimang puwesto sa 47.11 PAV. Bumubuo naman sa Top 10 sina Robert Bolick ng San Beda (46.11), Rey Nambatac ng Letran (45.44), Christian Bunag ng Mapua (41.78), Jaycee Marcelino ng LPU (40.11), MJ Ayaay ng LPU at AbdulWahab AbdulRazak ng Jose Rizal University (39.67). Huling ipinamalas ni Eze ang matinding paglalaro matapos magtala ng 17 puntos, 14 rebounds at tatlong blocks para sa Saints tungo sa 84-80 panalo kontra sa Heroes sa ginanap na 4th NCAA All-Star Game noong Biyernes sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City. Gayunman, kinakailangan pa rin ng 20-anyos na si Eze na dagdagan ang kanyang mahusay na paglalaro para tulungan ang kampanya ng Altas sa Final Four. Ang Perpetual Help ay kasalukuyang katabla ang Season 92 runner-up na Arellano University sa ikapitong silya sa bitbit nito na 3-6 (win-loss) record o dalawang larong napag-iiwanan para makapasok sa Final Four. Nananatili naman optimistiko si Eze sa kanyang tsansa at koponan. “If we will play harder and believe on each other more, I think we can still make it to the Final Four,” sabi ni Eze. Sa labanan sa juniors division ay nangunguna si Aaron Fermin ng Arellano Braves na may 60.89 PAV.

