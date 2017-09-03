Pacquiao: Rematch vs Horn gagawin sa Pinas

GUSTO pa rin ni Manny Pacquiao na matuloy ang rematch kay Jeff Horn matapos na umatras ang Filipino boxing hero kamakailan sa nakaiskedyul sana nitong laban sa Australia sa Nobyembre.

Ang Queensland premier, na ang state government ang nagsilbing financial backer ng November 12 fight, ay inanunsyo noong Biyernes na si Pacquiao ay hindi makakabalik sa loob ng ring dahil sa kanyang obligasyon bilang Senador.

“It will not push through there in Australia. But we are bringing the fight here in the Philippines,” sabi ni Pacquiao Linggo sa panayam sa radio station na DZBB kung saan binanggit din nito na may nagaganap ng negosasyon.

“This will be good for our country’s tourism.”

Humirit ang 38-anyos na si Pacquiao ng rematch matapos na ang kanyang hawak na World Boxing Organization welterweight title ay maagaw ng 29-anyos na si Horn sa pamamagitan ng unanimous decision sa Brisbane, Australia noong Hulyo 2.

Si Pacquiao, na nagwagi ng world title sa pitong weight division, ay humingi ng rebyu ng laban subalit idineklara ng WBO na si Horn ang talagang nanalo matapos na magkaroon ng re-scoring ng title fight.

“We have lots of friends who are supporting us including our tourism (department). The President is giving his all-out support,” sabi pa ni Pacquiao na ang tinutukoy ay ang kakampi nito sa politika na si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.