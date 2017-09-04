Iza enjoy sa pagkokontrabida: Mababait ang bashers ko!

SOBRANG na-enjoy ni Iza Calzado ang kanyang Grace character sa A Love To Last.

“I just realized na parang for several years kasi I’ve playing a lot of martyr roles, ‘yung kinakawawa and somehow I just realized I enjoyed this. For some reason, it’s sarap to play like ng kinakawawa kasi you have the sympathy of the viewers and the audience,” say niya.

Hindi rin siya bothered sa mga bashers niya as “they’ve very kind actually”.

“Considering I am a kontrabida because nga like what DJ said earlier, walang evil sa show so ‘yung pagkakontrabida ko…hindi ko pa nga hinahalikan ‘to, eh, (Ian Veneracion), hinawakan ko lang ang kamay, nilagay ko dito, nagwala na sila.”

“It’s so interesting that with these small things, nagre-react sila. Hindi pa kami nagsampalan, walang big (scenes). I think also it’s because nakita nila kung paano nagsimula ‘yung relationship namin ni Anton whereas ‘yung kay Grace (Bea Alonzo) at ‘yung kay Anton nag-umpisa sila na naghihiwalay na sila. Hindi sila kasama sa falling in love. So I think kahit konting hawak akala nila parang end of the world na…pero maganda.”

Bongga ang fight scene ni Tony Labrusca sa La Luna Sangre.

Inatasan kasi ni Prof. T ang ilang kasama niya na magpakita ng kanilang fighting skills. Initially, si AJ Muhlach ang pumalag sa isang kalaban. Tinalo ni AJ ang kapwa niya moonchaser kaya pinili ni Prof T si Tony para lumaban kay AJ. Nang matalo ni Tony si AJ ay tumulong si Mark Neumann at isa pang guy.

Kaloka ang fight scenes, intense na intense at very fast-paced kaya namang ang gandang panoorin.