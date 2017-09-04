Neil Arce inokray nang makipag-date kay Angel

SLIGHTLY ay na-bash ang rumoured boyfriend ni Angel Locsin na si Neil Arce.

Nakasuot kasi ng formal na white gown si Angel dahil may pupuntahang isang event. Kasama niya si Neil na naka-shirt and jacket lang. May isang netizen who thought that Neil was not properly dressed for the occasion.

“Sana naman next time ibagay ni Neil ung suot nya kay Angel kung pormal pormal kung casual e d casual para nman mas magandang tignan para lalong bagay at maganda silang tignan. Wag po kayong magalit opinyon lang po. Bagay sila from friends to couples walang makakatalo non,” said one fan.

Well, Neil feels comfortable siguro sa kanyang suot and he felt na si Angel naman ang panauhing pandangal so why make eksena by dressing up talaga.