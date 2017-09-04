Mocha Uson binanatan, idiniin sa fake news By Alex Brosas Bandera



“FAKE PO ITO. Pls mga kaDDS HELP ME to report this. Ganito na po kadesperado mga dilawan to discredit us. Hindi gumana ang mga propaganda nila ngayon eto naman po.” ‘Yan ang pakiusap ni Mocha Uson sa mga kapwa niya kaDDS. “Paalala lang po. Mag-ingat po sa mga FAKE FB PAGE na ginagaya po ang ating blog. Ito po ang ORIGINAL FB PAGE natin na may BLUE CHECK MARK sa dulo po ng Mocha Uson Blog. Maraming salamat po!” say naman niya sa kanyang FB account. But netizens lambasted Mocha sa comment section ng isang popular website. Walang kumampi sa kanya. Puro lait pa ang inabot niya. “Have a taste of your own medicine, Mocha. Fake news queens got faked! Pero di naman halatang fake. It still sounds like something that will spew out of the real queen of fake news’ mouth.” “Mocha ang babaw mo. Puro ka dilawan. Ikaw naman kampon ng dilim. Paki namin sa educational background mo. Sabaw utak lang ang maniniwala sayo. Hindi mo bagay ang pa victim effect.” “Hay naku Mocha, dilawan talaga agad? Hindi ba pwedeng ayaw lang talaga sayo?” “Pwede din ba na ireport ang sarili mo kasi fake ka?” “Pina follow ko to si Mocha at Sassot hinde dahil supporter ako pero dahil sila ang source of entertainment ko sa FB everyday. Mga online clowns.” “Ewan ko ba kung bakit lahat ng against sa kanya dilawan agad. Hay Mocha andaming taong di dilaw ang nabubwisit sayo. Hahaha! Di lang dilawan.” “Kairita yung word na Dilawan, eh paano kung hate lang talaga nung gumawa ng fake na acct. si Mocha kasi mukha siyang shunga.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.