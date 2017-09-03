Piñol:Krisis sa bird flu tapos na Bandera

INIHAYAG ni Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel “Manny” Piñol na tapos na ang krisis sa bird flu sa San Luis, Pampanga at sa Nueva Ecija.

“On Thursday, August 31, following the recommendations of biosecurity experts, I signed a Memorandum Circular lifting the quarantine restrictions in the 7-kilometer controlled area radius around the town of San Luis, Pampanga and in Jaen and San Isidro towns in Nueva Ecija,” sabi ni Piñol.

Idinagdag ni Piñol na nangangahulugan ito na maaaring na ibiyahe ang mga poultry at poultry products mula sa mga nasabing lugar papunta sa iaba’t ibang palengke.

“However, Quarantine Restrictions and Surveillance are still in place in the 1-km. radius of the three towns,” ayon pa kay Piñol.

Idinagdag ni Piñol na papayagan lamang ang mga magsasaka na mag-alaga ng manok, itik, at pugo 90 araw kapag tapos na ang disinfection sa apektadong mga lugar.

“On Monday, I will make a formal report to President Duterte during the monthly Cabinet meeting on the bird flu crisis,” sabi pa ni Piñol.

Idinagdag ng kalihim na hindi pa malaman kung magkano ang kabuuang halaga ng pinsala na dulot ng bird flu, bagamat umabot sa 600,000 manok ang isinailalim sa culling operation.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.