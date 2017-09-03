Mananaya sa Valenzuela naka-jackpot

Isang mananaya sa Valenzuela City ang nanalo ng P14.4 milyong jackpot prize sa pinakahuling bola ng Mega Lotto 6/45. Isang mananaya sa Valenzuela City ang nanalo ng P14.4 milyong jackpot prize sa pinakahuling bola ng Mega Lotto 6/45. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Marulas, Valenzuela City. Ang nanalo ay tumaya ng lucky pick at nag-iisang nakakuha ng winning number combination na 38-42-09-02-04-35 na lumabas sa bola noong Biyernes ng gabi. Nanalo naman ng tig-P46,650 ang 17 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P960 naman ang 655 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 13,798 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang mga nanalo ay mayroong isang taon para kunin ang kanilang premyo.

