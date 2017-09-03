Palasyo nangakong mahuhuli si Hapilon

NANGAKO ang Palasyo na mahuhuli rin ang Abu Sayyaf leader na si Isnilon Hapilon sa harap naman ng ulat na nakalabas na siya ng Marawi at nasa Basilan na ito.

“We will get Isnilon Hapilon,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na pawang hindi pa kumpirmado ang ulat na nakapuslit na si Hapilon mula sa Marawi. ”Granting Isnilon Hapilon’s whereabouts in Basilan is true, it would mean that he chose to abandon his men as the battle of Marawi nears its final stretch,” ayon pa kay Abella. Iginiit naman ni Abella na base ulat ng militar, nananatiling nasa Marawi si Hapilon.

“Our forces are hot on their heels and it will only be a matter of time before we get him,” giit ni Abella

Ito’y sa harap ng patuloy na operasyon ng militar sa Marawi matapos namang lusubin ng mga miyembro ng Maute at ni Hapilon.