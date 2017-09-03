Duterte tinawag si Trillanes na ‘political ISIS’

MULING bumanat si Pangulong Duterte kay Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV kung saan tinawag niya ito na “political ISIS”.

“But they persist because either they’re dedicated to their ignorance o… ito si [Trillanes], political ISIS. Wala man siyang talent. He will not… he does not even know between a democrat and a member of a party. How can I expect — kasi kulang. Actually kulang ‘yung nalaman niya sa buhay,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference sa Davao City kagabi.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng paggigiit ni Trillanes na ipatawag ng Senado ang anak ni Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte at kanyang manugang na si Maneses “Mans” Carpio matapos namang iugnay sa “Davao Group” ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“But we have to forgive him. Hindi niya alam ang ginagawa nila eh. Pagka ‘yung inaway niya si Gordon, ganun, insisting on something which cannot be done legally, that’s in the … sa conduct nila, it’s unruly behavior. And they can always be punished for that and even ousted from the Senate,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Kapwa ipinagtanggol ni Duterte ang kanyang anak at manugang sa pagsasabing nakahanda siyang magbitiw sakaling may ebidensiya laban sa kanila.

“Ipipilit mo ‘yang illegal na… hindi naman talaga pwedeng gawin,” giit pa ni Duterte.