Duterte tinawag si Trillanes na ‘political ISIS’

MULING bumanat si Pangulong Duterte kay Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV kung saan tinawag niya ito na “political ISIS”.
“But they persist because either they’re dedicated to their ignorance o… ito si [Trillanes], political ISIS. Wala man siyang talent. He will not… he does not even know between a democrat and a member of a party. How can I expect — kasi kulang. Actually kulang ‘yung nalaman niya sa buhay,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference sa Davao City kagabi.
Ito’y sa harap naman ng paggigiit ni Trillanes na ipatawag ng Senado ang anak ni Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte at kanyang manugang na si Maneses “Mans” Carpio matapos namang iugnay sa “Davao Group” ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).
“But we have to forgive him. Hindi niya alam ang ginagawa nila eh. Pagka ‘yung inaway niya si Gordon, ganun, insisting on something which cannot be done legally, that’s in the … sa conduct nila, it’s unruly behavior. And they can always be punished for that and even ousted from the Senate,” dagdag ni Duterte.
Kapwa ipinagtanggol ni Duterte ang kanyang anak at manugang sa pagsasabing nakahanda siyang magbitiw sakaling may ebidensiya laban sa kanila.
“Ipipilit mo ‘yang illegal na… hindi naman talaga pwedeng gawin,” giit pa ni Duterte.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94