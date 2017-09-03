Alaska winakasan ang losing streak Bandera

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. Globalport vs NLEX

6:45 p.m. Brgy. Ginebra vs Star

Team Standings: Meralco (5-1); Barangay Ginebra (5-1); Star (4-1); NLEX (6-2); Rain or Shine (4-2); TNT KaTropa (4-3); Blackwater (4-4); San Miguel Beer (3-3); Globalport (3-3); Phoenix (2-7); Alaska

(1-6); Kia Picanto (0-8)

WINAKASAN ng Alaska Aces ang limang-buwan na losing streak matapos tambakan ang San Miguel Beermen, 90-79, sa kanilang 2017 PBA Governors’ Cup game Sabado sa Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center sa Angeles City, Pampanga.

Nagtala si LaDontae Henton ng 36 puntos at 15 puntos para pamunuan ang Aces na tinapos ang anim na sunod na pagktalo ngayong kumperensiya at kabuuang 14-game losing skid na nagsimula pa noong Abril.

Nagdagdag si Calvin Abueva ng 13 puntos habang si Sonny Thoss ay may 12 puntos para sa Alaska na umakyat sa 1-6 karta ngayong kumperensiya.

Pinangunahan ni Arwind Santos ang Beermen sa ginawang 29 puntos.

Nag-ambag naman si Alex Cabagnot ng 14 puntos habang si June Mar Fajardo ay nagtala ng double-double sa ginawang 12 puntos at 14 rebounds para sa San Miguel Beer na bumagsak sa 3-3 karta.

Samantala, itataya ng Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings ang kanilang five-game winning streak laban sa Star Hotshots sa kanilang PBA Governors’ Cup game ngayong gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City.

Bago ang alas-6:45 ng gabi na main game sa pagitan ng Gin Kings at Hotshots ay mauunang sasalang ang Globalport Batang Pier at NLEX Road Warriors sa alas-4:30 ng hapon na opening game.

Manggagaling ang Barangay Ginebra sa 105-92 panalo kontra Phoenix Fuel Masters noong Miyerkules habang ang Star ay magmumula naman sa 92-88 kabiguan na pinalasap ng Rain or Shine Elasto Painters noong Linggo.

