Tumbok Karera Tips, September 03, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (6) Hookbung Dagat; TUMBOK -(3) Yongyong; LONGSHOT – (7) Pradera Verde

Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Runzaprun; TUMBOK – (4) Reigning Jewel; LONGSHOT – (3) Winning Music

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) El Debarge; TUMBOK – (5) Hot To Trot; LONGSHOT – (3) Miss American Pie

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Secret Kingdom; TUMBOK – (7) Beautiful Lady; LONGSHOT – (4) Nash And Ryan

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Malaya; TUMBOK – (2) Manalig Ka; LONGSHOT – (3) Blue Berry

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Gintong Lawin; TUMBOK – (8) Batang Poblacion; LONGSHOT – (9) Virac Island

Race 7 : PATOK – (4) Dewey Boulevard; TUMBOK -(8) Bite My Dust; LONGSHOT – (3) Underwood

Race 8 : PATOK – (4) Pinay Pharaoh/Piskante; TUMBOK – (1) Song Of Songs/Heiress Of Hope; LONGSHOT – (2) Daiquiri Lass

Race 9 : PATOK – (4) Beautiful Star; TUMBOK – (3) Quick Hunter; LONGSHOT – (8) Cristal’s Choice

Race 10 : PATOK – (8) Smart Tony/Five Star; TUMBOK – (7) Ultimate Paris; LONGSHOT – (4) Shining Courage

Race 11 : PATOK – (5) Toscana; TUMBOK – (7) Humble Submission; LONGSHOT – (2) Michika

Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Red Lakota; TUMBOK – (5) Sharp As Ever; LONGSHOT – (4) Batang Highlander

Race 13 : PATOK – (6) Litonglito; TUMBOK – (11) Director’s Dona; LONGSHOT – (3) Born Unto Battle/Yellow Cat

