KaBanderaka special: McLisse fandom poster bibida

Hindi mapagkakaila na ang McLisse o sina McCoy de Leon at Elisse Joson, ay isa sa mga much kilig love team ng taon. Kung isa ka sa matagal nang sumusubaybay sa kanila, malamang mas alam mo pa ang special na pangyayari kung saan kinilig ang lahat na nabuo sa Bahay Ni Kuya, ayon sa nakusap naming McLisse fans. Malamang sa malamang ay alam n’yo ang istorya ng ‘suklay’ kung saan maraming nakuryente dahil sa kilig na idinulot ng magkapareha. Nakakuha na sila ng malaking following, na in recent events, ay nagpaparty pa para sa dalawa, with no holds barred sa gastos na halos humigit pa sa kalahating milyong piso. Kamakailan nga lang, ay nag-guest ang ilang McLisse fans, at inihayag nila kung bakit sila na in-love sa tandem na ito. Ngayong darating na Linggo, isang special poster edition ang hinanda ng BANDERA para sa McLisse. Bring out the fangirl/fanboy in you at sumugod na sa pinakamalapit na nga newstands para makakuha ng kopya.

