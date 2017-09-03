Buboy Villar tatay na: Thank you po Lord sa blessing! By Jun Nardo Bandera

TATAY na ang dating Kapuso child star na si Buboy Villar. Nanganak na last Friday ang girlfriend niyang si Angillyn Gorens sa kanilang baby girl. Sa kanyang social media account, nag-post si Buboy ng litrato kung saan hawak niya ang index finger ng kanyang first baby na may caption na: “Kahit ilang araw na akong puyat basta’t nandyan ako palagi sa tabi niyo ng mama mo. “Baby, sobrang thank you po lord sa new chapter ng aming buhay. Maraming salamat sa blessing po at sa mga nag-pray.” Nilagyan niya ito ng hashtag #Baby Vlanz Karollyn.

