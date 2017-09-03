Alden nag-perform sa MOA kahit nilalagnat; diretso ng Paris para sa Hayden-Vicki wedding By Jun Nardo Bandera

NILALAGNAT si Alden Richards nu’ng dumalo sa isang event ng ini-endorse niyang remittance company last Friday. Pero hindi naging sagabal ‘yon upang hindi niya pasayahin ang mga taong dumalo. Masama na ang pakiramdam ng Pambansang Bae nang dumating mula sa Japan. Naalarma nga agad ang fans niya nang mag-tweet si Alden sa nararamdamang sakit. Hindi na nga umapir si Alden sa Eat Bulaga that day. Pero tumuloy pa rin siya sa natanguang commitment, huh! Akala ba ninyo eh, nagpahinga si Alden after mag-show? No! Lumipad pa siya patungong Paris, France para dumalo sa kasal nina Hayden Kho at Dra. Vicki Belo na naganap kahapon.

