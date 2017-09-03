Hayden pinilit si Belo na pumirma ng pre-nup

KAHAPON idinaos ang pag-iisang-dibdib ng kontrobersiyal at matagal nang magsing-irog na sina Dra. Vicki Belo at Hayden Kho sa Paris, France. Super star-studded ang engradeng kasalan.

Some of their showbiz friends flew to Paris to be part of the wedding ceremony. Nandoon ang mag-asawang Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera with their daughter Zia na nagsilbing isa sa mga flower girl, Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid with their son Nate bilang ring bearer. Nandoon din ang isang anak nina Ogie and ex-wife Michelle Van Eimeren, Zsa Zsa Padilla with daughter Zia Quizon na girlfriend na pala ngayon ni Robin Nievera, Lovi Poe and many others.

In short, talagang pinaghandaan ang kasalang ito. Kahit nag-exchange vows na sila on civil rights dito sa Pilipinas a few months back, mas ninais pa rin nilang pagtibayin ang kanilang pagiging mag-asawa sa isang Christian wedding.

Pero bago pa man maganap ang kasalan ay pumirma muna si Hayden ng pre-nuptial agreement para hindi masabi ng pamilya ni Dra. Vicki na pera lang ang habol ng guwapong doktor. Si Hayden daw talaga ang nagpumilit na pumirma sila ng pre-nuptial. Balita namin, she is sick now – she is fighting daw the Big C. Sana ay malagpasan ni Dra. Vicki ito.

Congrats and best wishes sa inyong dalawa.