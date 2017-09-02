Noven sa sex case: Wag basta-basta magtiwala!

POSITIBO pa rin ang pananaw ni Tawag ng Tanghalan first grand champion Noven Belleza sa kabila ng kinakaharap niyang sexual assault case. Ang balita namin, tuloy-tuloy lang ang pagtatrabaho ni Noven despite that controversial harassment incident na naganap sa Cebu a few weeks back. Ayon kay Noven sa interview sa kanya ng ABS-CBN News during the 80th Anniversary celebration ng AFP Hospital, “Sa mga Novenatics po, sa mga supporters ko po sa iba’t ibang lugar sa mga OFW maraming, maraming salamat sa pagtulong sa akin, ano pa man ang dumating sa aking pagsubok hindi niyo pa din ako binitawan.” Hindi rin daw siya pi-nabayaan ng kanyang pamilya sa laban niyang ito. He also said, “Siguro po ang natutunan ko po huwag basta-basta magtiwala. Hindi na po pala ako ang dating Noven at may kailangan na pala akong pangalagaan.”

