Sylvia Sanchez: Hindi kahusayan ang pananapaw sa kaeksena mo!

EXCITED na kaming matunghayan ang tagisan ng husay sa pag-arte ng mag-inang Arjo Atayde and Ms. Sylvia Sanchez sa bago nilang teleserye sa ABS-CBN.
Yes, dati na silang nagkasama sa serye noon ni Arjo pero guest lang si Ibyang (palayaw ni Sylvia) doon for a week. Natulala kami sa husay nila that time. What more now. Hindi kaya maglamunan sila sa mga eksena?
Kasi parehong magaling ang mag-ina. Hindi ba natatakot si Ibyang na masapawan siya ni Arjo pagdating sa matitinding dramahan?
“I don’t think magsasapawan kami ni Arjo kasi marunong kaming magbigay sa isa’t isa as actors.
Natutunan namin iyan sa industriyang ito. Hindi kahusayan ang pananapaw. Para lamang ipakitang mas magaling ka sa co-actor mo ay kailangang sapawan mo siya, that’s not right.
“Kailangang nag-aalalayan kayo. At kung in the end ay sasabihin ng mga taong mas magaling ang anak ko sa akin, I would gladly accept it. Trophy para sa akin as a mother iyon. Mas gusto kong marinig yung ganoon kaysa sa sasabihin nilang mas magaling ako sa anak ko.
“This is just work at kung dito iti-test ang husay naming mag-ina as actors, so be it. We will treat this as part of the profession and we welcome all kinds of criticisms, basta ba constructive lang ha,” natatawang sabi ni Ibyang na napakabait na ina talaga.
Magkaiba naman sila ng style sa pag-arte. Si Ms. Sylvia ay born actresss talaga, if I may say. Si Arjo naman ay iba ang atake – very Holywoodish, hindi yung typical Pinoy method. Glossy ang dating ng acting ni Arjo kaya he could pass as an international star/actor.
Ang tanong, kailan ba ipapalabas ang seryeng ito? Inip na po kami. Pramis.
