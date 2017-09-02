Vhong-Lovi movie kumita ng P60-M sa loob lang ng 1 linggo By Jun Nardo Bandera

Tumataginting na P60 million ang kinita sa loob ng isang linggo ng Vhong Navarro-Lovi Poe movie na “Woke Up Like This.” Dahil sa malaking tagumpay ng pelikula, nasambit ni Mother Lily na, “Bawing-bawi na ako!” Nagbigay ng victory party ang mag-ina sa District 8 last Thursday. Present siyempre ang bidang si Vhong na hindi mailarawan ang kasiyahang nadarama sa success ng movie. Nagbigay ng video message si Lovi na kasalukuyang nasa Paris, France. Sumali rin sa kasiyahan ang ibang cast gaya nina Cora Wadell, Yana Asistio, Raikko Mateo, Dionne Monsanto, Bayani Agbayani at director Joel Ferrer. After “WULT”, abang-abang na tayo sa coming movies ng Regal na “The Debutants”, “Recipe For Love”, “Haunted Forest”, “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” at “My Fairy Tail Love Story.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.