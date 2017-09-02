Carmina balik-GMA, ka-join sa superhero serye ni Marian By Jun Nardo Bandera

SUMAKABILANG-NETWORK muna si Carmina Villaroel. Matapos mapanood ang pamilya sa GMA News & Public Affairs travel show na Road Trip, makakasama naman niya sa unang pagkakataon si Marian Rivera sa GMA series na Super Ma’am. Pero hindi lalabas na kontrabida ni Yan Yan si Mina. Malaki ang partisipasyon niya para maging superhero si Marian. Base sa interview ni Carmina, special participation lang ang role niya sa SM. Pero malay natin kapag may mas bonggang offer ang GMA eh, patulan din niya. Isa lang si Carmina sa special guests sa comeback series ni Marian. Sa pilot week na magsisimula ngayong Setyembre, ang bakbakan nila ni Ai Ai delas Alas ang bubulaga sa televiewers. Kasama rin sa cast si Helen Gamboa na ninang nila sa kasal ni Dingdong Dantes. Ayon kay Yan, alagang-alaga siya lagi ng kanyang ninang sa taping.

