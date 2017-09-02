Sharon-Gabby fans kinilig dahil sa durian

MARAMING fans nina Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion ang kinilig when Megastar thanked her ex-hubby for his pasalubong na durian.

“Thank you for sending the durian through Ara. A pleasant surprise and much appreciated. Hope all’s well. God bless!” post ni Sharon.

“Stay well. Right fruits for better health, better life. Glad you got it. Enjoy,” sagot naman ni Gabby.

Netizens who reacted sa isang popular website were kilig na kilig.

“Ang cuteeee! Hahaha.”

“My ghad! Bakit ako kinilig ng bongga? #Batang ’80s here!”

“Kinilig ako promise!”

“Yung smile ng mama ko nung pinapabasa ko sa kanya to ehhhh. Kilig na tunay!”

Anyway, tuwang-tuwa si Sharon dahil showing na next week on a regular run ang Cinemalaya entry niyang “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha.”