Lloydie, Ellen party-party sa bar; pinaliligaya ang isa’t isa

WE will not be surprised if people will think na merong romantic something between John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna.
Mukhang napapadalas kasi ang pagsasama ng dalawa. Previously, they were seen in the company of some friends sa isang bar. Parang ini-enjoy nila ang gabi, party-party ang kanilang drama.
Just recently, spotted na naman ang dalawa sa seaside ng isang hotel. Obviously, they were enjoying the sunset. Pero may kasama sila, isang female na friend yata ni Ellen.
Not surprisingly, may kumudang netizen na magdyowa na sila.
“Ok mukhang sila for now. She is perfect for him actually,” said one guy.
“Di naman sila nag iisa. Si Ellen sobrang proud na kasama niya si JLC. Syempre JLC yan kaya naman post siya ng post na kasama niya ito. Gusto niya siguro maintriga sila kahit wala namang something,” pagkontra naman ng isang fan.
“I think Ellen is a good friend to JLC. Dinadamayan nya. But I don’t think that she is perfect for him, play play lang yun,” observed one guy.
