#TeamReal ka ba? JaDine special poster babandera na! By Djan Magbanua Bandera

TINILIAN. Kinakiligan. Sinuportahan. ‘Yan ay ilan lang sa mga nagawa ng mga JaDine fans para kina James Reid at Nadine Lustre. Kaya bukas, babandera na ang fandom poster special para kina JaDine. Kinilala rin bilang #TeamReal, talagang sinubaybayan ng madlang pipol ang kanilang journey simula nang pakiligin nila tayo sa “Diary ng Panget”. Simula nun ay nanganak na ng ilang movies at teleserye, maging endorsements para sa couple. Ilan lang sa mga naging projects nila ay “Talk Back Your Dead”, “Para sa Hopeless Romantic” and ang top-rating na On The Wings Of Love. Hindi rin malilimutan ang pag-amin ni James na talagang sila na nga (at last!) ni Nadine. Relive the magic of JaDine as we bring you the special JaDine inspired poster isyu sa Bandera. Abangan sa mga newsstand!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.