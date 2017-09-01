DU30 iginiit na magbibitiw kung may ebidensiya vs anak, manugang

IGINIIT ni Pangulong Duterte na nakahanda siyang magbitiw sa puwesto kung may ebidensiya na magpapatunay na sangkot ang kanyang pamilya, partikular ang kanyang anak na si Davao City Vice Paolo “Pulong” Duterte at manugang na si Manases “Mans” Carpio sa katiwalian.
“Sinabi ko na sa inyo noon pa, I will step down. ‘Pag na-involve ako sa corruption o ‘yung mga anak ko. Huwag naman ‘yung basura na ituro lang na ganun, na ganun,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa ika-11 founding anniversary ng Eastern Mindanao Command.
Ipinagtanggol din ni Duterte ang kanyang manugang na si Carpio.
“Si Mans, I don’t know. Probability, pumunta daw siya doon sa… If I get it right, they were lawyering for Mighty King. Eh mayaman ‘yun, siyempre ‘pag kuha ka — Alam mo ‘pag ka abogado ka, kung sino maglapit sa’yo, lalo na malaki ‘yung offer na, ‘depensehan mo ako.’ No questions asked ‘yan,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Ito’y matapos namang maugnay ang batang Duterte at si Carpio sa tinaguriang “Davao Group,” na umano’y sangkot sa anomalya sa Bureau of Customs (BOC).
“Kasama ninyo noon, si Trillanes. He has been at me, against me since the election. Pati ‘yung anak ko, si Pulong” dagdag ni Duterte.
“Now, ulitin ko. Kung may ebidensya — huwag ‘yung kay Trillanes kasi basura man talaga lahat ‘yan,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
