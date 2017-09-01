59 suspek sa paglusob sa Marawi inabswelto INQUIRER.net

IBINASURA ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang kasong rebelyon na inihain laban sa 59 pinaghihinalaang miyembro ng teroristang grupong Maute dahil sa mahinang ebidensiya, ayon kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II .

Idinagdag ni Aguirre na ipinag-utos na ang pagpapalaya sa 59 suspek.

“They did not find the military witness as credible,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Sa kabuuang 59, 32 rito ay inaresto sa checkpoint sa Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, samantalang 27 iba pa ay naaresto sa kahabaan ng Daisy Road sa Guiwan, Zamboanga City noong Hulyo 25.

Sa kanilang counter-affidavit, sinabi ng mga suspek na ni-recruit sila para sumali sa Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) at pinangakuan ng P30,000 kada buwan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.