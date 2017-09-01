Trillanes sinabing na-pressure si Taguba para mag-sori INQUIRER.net

TAHASANG sinabi ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV na na-pressure lamang ang broker na si Mark Taguba II matapos itanggi ang naunang pahayag na nag-uugnay sa anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte at kanyang bayaw na si Manases “Mans” Carpio sa anomalya sa Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“I can only imagine the pressure being applied on Mr. Taguba right now. But the hearing yesterday was seen on national TV so the public knows what he said or did not say,” sabi ni Trillanes.

“The text messages he read aloud which named Paolo Duterte and Mans Carpio were never forced on him and neither were they fabricated,” dagdag ni Trillanes.

Iginiit ni Trillanes na sa kabila ng pahayag ni Taguba, hindi naman ito makakaapekto sa kanyang misyon na ipatawag sina Duterte at Carpio sa susunod na pagdinig.

“Therefore, Mr. Taguba’s clarification doesn’t change anything, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Atty. Mans Carpio should still appear before the Blue Ribbon Committee,” dagdag ni Trillanes.

Idinagda ni Trillanes na walang pakakaiba ang ginawa ni Taguba sa mga magulang ng napatay na Grade 11 na si Kian delos Santos na nagpakita ng kamao kasama si Duterte.

