Updated: Bakbakan sa Marawi: 8 patay, mahigit 50 sugatan; tulay nabawi By John Roson Bandera

Tatlong sundalo ang nasawi at 52 ang nasugatan sa isang araw na pakikipagsagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa ISIS-linked Maute group habang binabawi ang isang pangunahing tulay sa Marawi City kagabi, bisperas ng Eid’l Adha, ayon sa militar. Tatlong sundalo ang nasawi at 52 ang nasugatan sa isang araw na pakikipagsagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa ISIS-linked Maute group habang binabawi ang isang pangunahing tulay sa Marawi City kagabi, bisperas ng Eid’l Adha, ayon sa militar. Marami sa mga nasawi’t nasugatan ay tinamaan ng pagsabog ng mga improvised na bombang tinanim ng mga terorista, sabi ni Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces Joint Task Force Marawi. Karamihan sa mga sugatan ay nagtamo ng bahagyang pinsala na dulot ng shrapnel, sabi ni Petinglay nang kapanayamin sa telepono. “‘Yung malaking number ng injured, ayon sa commander namin, maaring dahil doon mga na-trigger na IEDs nang mag-react on instinct ng tropa para i-save ‘yung ibang kapwa sundalo na tinamaan din ng pagsabog,” aniya. Di bababa sa limang terorista ang napatay ng snipers ng militar sa gitna ng bakbakan, na naganap sa bisperas ng Eid’l Adha o “Feast of Sacrifice” ng Islam. Sa kabila ng malaking bilang ng casualties ay nabawi ng mga kawal ang Bangolo Bridge, na nag-uugnay sa kanlurang bahagi ng Marawi at sa “main battle area” na nasa silangan, pati ilang kalapit na istruktura, ani Petinglay. Tumagal ang bakbakan mula umaga hanggang hatinggabi Huwebes, aniya. Dahil sa bakbaka’y tumaas ang kabuuang bilang ng mga napatay na terorista, sundalo’t pulis, at sibilyan sa mahigit 800, ayon sa datos na nilabas ng militar. Nagpatuloy ang clearing operation ng militar Biyernes sa gitna ng Eid’l Adha, pero hindi nagsagawa ng air strike sa mga oras ng pagdadasal, ani Petinglay. “The offensive on the eve of Eid’l Adha has been among the toughest. We are working to clear the remaining areas where the enemy is holding out,” sabi ni Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, tagapsagsalita ng AFP.

